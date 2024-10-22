Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

With early voting now open across Washington, voters are looking at the four initiatives on the ballot this November.

There are two kinds of initiatives this year. No. 2066, an "Initiative to the People," and three "Initiatives to the Legislature," No. 2109, No. 2117 and No. 2124.

Keep reading to learn more about each of the four initiatives and their supporters.

What is Initiative No. 2066?

Initiative Measure No. 2066 aims to promote energy choice for residents and businesses in Washington by ensuring continued access to natural gas.

The initiative seeks to amend various state laws to preserve the natural gas infrastructure. This measure addresses concerns about recent regulatory and corporate trends that could impact the public’s access to gas as an energy option.

It emphasizes that utilities must continue to provide natural gas to customers who request it, even if other energy sources are available. The act strengthens obligations for gas companies, requiring them to provide natural gas to all eligible individuals or businesses within their service areas.

Supporters of Initiative 2066 argue that it preserves consumer choice and ensures access to affordable energy options, particularly natural gas.

Opponents argue that Initiative 2066 could undermine Washington’s climate goals by slowing the transition to cleaner energy sources.

What is Initiative No. 2109?

Initiative Measure No. 2109, set for voter consideration, seeks to repeal Washington state’s tax on capital gains from the sale or exchange of certain long-term assets.

The ballot measure specifically targets individuals with annual capital gains exceeding $250,000, removing the 7% excise tax that was established in 2021.

The capital gains tax covers assets like stocks, bonds and other long-term investments, but excludes real estate, retirement accounts, livestock and other specified assets. It provides a $250,000 deduction for taxpayers, meaning the tax only applies to gains above this threshold.

If voters approve Initiative 2109, the capital gains tax would be repealed, ending the collection of revenue from this source.

Supporters argue it will provide relief to individuals facing the tax.

Opponents express concerns about the potential impact on state-funded education and childcare programs.

What is Initiative No. 2117?

Initiative Measure No. 2117, seeks to prohibit carbon tax credit trading in Washington, including the "cap-and-invest" program established under the 2021 Climate Commitment Act.

The measure would prevent state agencies from implementing or enforcing any carbon tax trading systems aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

If approved, Initiative 2117 would repeal sections of the Climate Commitment Act, which currently requires large greenhouse gas emitters to reduce emissions or purchase allowances.

Proceeds from the program's auctions are used to fund climate resiliency projects and support communities disproportionately affected by pollution. In 2023, the auctions raised $1.8 billion for such initiatives.

The repeal would eliminate both the cap-and-invest program and its associated funding for climate projects, along with related air quality improvement programs overseen by the Washington Department of Ecology.

Supporters argue the measure would reduce regulatory burdens on industries.

Opponents raise concerns about the potential loss of funding for environmental and climate initiatives.

What is Initiative No. 2124?

Initiative Measure No. 2124 seeks to change Washington's state-run, long-term care insurance program, called "WA Cares."

If passed, the initiative would allow employees and self-employed people to opt out of the program at any time. It would also require those already in the program to decide if they want to stay enrolled.

The WA Cares program, which started collecting payments from workers in 2023, provides up to $36,500 for long-term care services like nursing home care. Most employees currently have to contribute 0.58% of their wages, but some are exempt if they had private long-term care insurance before November 2021.

The initiative would remove this exemption.

Supporters say the measure gives people more control over whether they want to be part of the program.

Opponents worry that too many people opting out could reduce the funds needed to keep the program running. The vote could impact how long-term care services are funded and provided in the future.

More information about the 2024 ballot initiatives in Washington can be found on the Washington Secretary of State initiatives page.

Full 2024 online election coverage can be found on FOX 13's election page.

