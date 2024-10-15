When are ballots mailed in Washington state?

article

Election Day in Washington is just three weeks away, so when can you expect a ballot in your mailbox?

By now, you’ve likely received a voter guide in the mail — or two or three, just for good measure. Election Day is one of the most important days in the U.S., and there are still some important deadlines ahead.

When are ballots mailed in Washington?

According to the Secretary of State’s website, ballots are mailed at least 18 days before each election. For us, that means the state is preparing to mail them at least by Friday, Oct. 18, though they may show up in your mailbox sooner than that.

The state says ballots will come with a return envelope with pre-paid postage and a secrecy sleeve.

How do I vote in Washington?

Once you have your ballot filled out, you can either bring it to a ballot drop box or mail it via USPS.

You can track the status of your ballot on VoteWA.gov.

You can also vote in-person at your local voting center.

You have until Oct. 28 to register to vote online or by mail. Alternatively, you can register to vote in-person at your local elections office up until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Filling out your ballot

Make sure you don’t forget to sign your return envelope, or if you cannot sign it, make a mark in front of two witnesses, then have them sign the designated spaces.

Your county elections office will double-check your signature with the one they have on file. If there are any issues with your ballot, it will be mailed back with instructions for you to correct any information, even post-Election Day

When is Election Day in Washington?

Same day as the rest of the country! Nov. 5 is the day of the General Election, and your absolute, final deadline is 8:00 p.m. that day, from registering to vote to turning in your ballot.

