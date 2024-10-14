Sister remember teenage brothers murdered in Poulsbo home

Investigators have identified two brothers who were allegedly murdered by their own half brother in Poulsbo last week.

Sebastian, 16, and Scotty, 17, were killed on October 9. Their half brother, 23-year-old Seth South, is accused of stabbing them both to death.

As South sits behind bars awaiting a mental health evaluation, their sister wants the focus to be on her beloved brothers whose lives were cut short.

Sebastian (left) and Scotty (right)

Shyanne South says her family is shocked and shattered. Two years ago, her parents poured their life savings into their home on Scandia Road. But as of last week, it's now a painful reminder of the loss of her two brothers.

"My brothers’ lives were taken in our family home. My parents bought the house two years ago, hoping to create a space large enough for all seven of us. They invested their life savings into it, but now, the place that was meant to provide security is forever changed; it is no longer home," she wrote.

After the murders, South allegedly led deputies on a pursuit to Bonney Lake, where they used spike strips to stop his truck and take him into custody. South also allegedly "shot" forward at a deputy while he was being transferred from Pierce County to Kitsap County deputies. That deputy suffered minor injuries to his head.

Before their deaths, Sebastian and Scotty had dreams.

Shyanne says Scotty wanted to become a park ranger and was on his way to finish high school. She remembers Scotty would sit with her at school when no one else would, making her feel less alone in the world.

She described Sebastian as having a heart full of love. She says when he was a little boy, he would ask to sleep in her room and curl up at the foot of her bed.

Sebastian had also just adopted a kitten after losing his cat Tigger last month.

Now, with the loss of her brothers, and her older brother now behind bars, Shyanne has organized a GoFundMe to help support her family during this heartbreaking tragedy. She adds that these donations will not go to Seth's legal defense.

Seth South is currently being held without bail.

