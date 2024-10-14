2025 Apple Cup: When and where the UW game will be held

The athletic departments for Washington State University and the University of Washington have agreed on a date for the 2025 Apple Cup.

Last month, Washington State reclaimed the Apple Cup in one of the strangest showings of the game in recent memory.

Both teams previously agreed to play the annual football game for the 2024–2028 seasons.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 14: John Mateer #10 of the Washington State Cougars breaks away from defensive lineman Jayvon Parker #94 of the Washington Huskies and runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Boeing Apple Cup 2024 game

What is the date of the 2025 Apple Cup?

Up until Monday, we knew they would play, but not exactly when.

Now, we know the date of the big game for next year will be September 20, 2025.

Where will the 2025 Apple Cup be played?

Both the 2025 and 2027 games will be played at Gesa Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

The 2026 and 2028 games, however, will be held at home at Husky Stadium. The first of five games, held last month, was at the a neutral site--Lumen Field.

More information can be found on the Washington Apple Cup page.

