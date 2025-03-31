Seattle Mayor Harrell signs gender-affirming, reproductive care legislation

The Brief Mayor Bruce Harrell, along with city leaders, signed new legislation to support those seeking gender-affirming and reproductive health care services in Seattle. It comes less than a week after police say four people attacked a transgender person in Seattle's University District.



In honor of Monday being International Transgender Day of Visibility, Mayor Bruce Harrell, along with city leaders, signed new legislation to support those seeking gender-affirming and reproductive health care services in Seattle.

It comes less than a week after police say four people attacked a transgender person in Seattle's University District. Mayor Harrell called it "heinous and extremely disturbing."

Related article

What they're saying:

For some, seeing Mayor Harrell sign the legislation went beyond pen and paper.

"This is not just policy, this is lifesaving, this is dignity, this is giving power back to people who have felt powerless for far too long," Kody Allen, co-chair of the Seattle LGBTQ Commission, said.

"This ordinance takes the first step in protecting our rights and protecting the healthcare providers who work tirelessly to make sure that everyone has access to reproductive services and gender-affirming care," Nakita Venus, executive director of the Seattle LGBTQ+ Center, said.

LGBTQ+ city employees, along with the Seattle LGBTQ Commission, worked together to create the legislation.

"This is a city where diversity is celebrated and not just accepted, but embraced and protected," Harrell said.

Protections were top of mind, after police say four people attacked a transgender person on Thursday.

"When we see this hate that we saw at the University District, that reminds us that it’s not just hugging one another, it’s protecting one another," Harrell said.

On Friday, police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to the attack. Police say a group beat the victim on the sidewalk, calling them a "drag queen" while punching and kicking them.

While that attack was physical and here in Seattle, the mayor talked about the attacks from the White House.

"The egregious attempts from the Trump administration to target and dehumanize LGBTQ+ people, particularly transgender people, they seem to almost be proud of this hate," Harrell said.

When FOX 13 asked if this ordinance puts a target on Seattle’s back, Mayor Harrell responded saying, "Is there something on my back?" He asked, turning around. "With this community, we’re prepared to fight in an unprecedented way, we are already a target, people here they’ve been a target their whole life….we’re not going to run, we’re not going to stand still like a target, we’re going to fight."

Those who know the victim told FOX 13 they are okay and recovering.

FOX 13 also checked back in with Seattle Police, and as of Monday afternoon, no additional arrests were made in connection to the attack.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle LGBTQ Commission, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Police and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Richard Sherman's WA home robbed by armed men, deputies confirm

Mystery over Seattle sky: Black ring leaves public guessing

Woodland Park Zoo handler recovering after serious orangutan bite

Police investigate after 100 shots fired in West Seattle

Man stabbed to death in Marysville, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.