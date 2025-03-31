Woodland Park Zoo handler recovering after serious orangutan bite

The Brief A Woodland Park Zoo animal keeper is recovering after being bitten by an orangutan. Orangutans have exceptionally strong jaws capable of generating a bite force equivalent to the combined weight of six people.



An animal keeper at Woodland Park Zoo was taken to the hospital and is recovering after being bitten by an orangutan over the weekend.

The zoo shared the update with its community on social media Sunday evening.

What they're saying:

"Yesterday an animal keeper at Woodland Park Zoo sustained a serious injury to the hand after being bitten through a mesh barrier by one of the zoo’s orangutans during a routine training session," the zoo said on Instagram.

Officials said the zookeeper was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. The zoo added that it is not releasing specific details of the injury, other than to confirm that it is not life-threatening.

How strong is an orangutan's bite?

A study from the University of Oxford found that orangutans have exceptionally strong jaws. Researchers discovered that the force exerted by their bite when cracking tough seeds is comparable to the weight of up to six people pressing down on the seed.

What we know:

The zoo practices "protected contact" with all of its orangutans, meaning there is a physical barrier, such as mesh or fencing, between staff and animals at all times.

During this incident, the orangutan remained secured in its habitat, and no other staff members or guests were involved or at risk.

The Woodland Park Zoo veterinarian immediately responded after the incident and confirmed that the orangutan was safe, unharmed and behaving appropriately.

Officials will conduct a thorough investigation to prioritize staff safety and prevent similar incidents in the future. Animal care managers will also evaluate the mesh barrier to determine if any modifications are necessary.

What we don't know:

The zoo did not release the name of the orangutan involved in the incident.

Will the orangutan exhibit be open?

The Trail of Vines habitat, where the orangutan lives, remains open to guests during zoo hours.

The Source: Information for this story came from a social media press release by the Woodland Park Zoo and a 2011 University of Oxford study titled 'Orangutans Bite Back.'

