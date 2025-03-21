Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo announces major new exhibit after $110M campaign

The Brief Woodland Park Zoo's Forests for All campaign raised $119.7 million, exceeding its $110 million goal. Funds will support zoo initiatives, including the Forest Trailhead exhibit opening in 2026. The exhibit will offer interactive experiences to engage visitors in conservation efforts.



Woodland Park Zoo has completed its $110 million Forests for All campaign, coinciding with today's United Nations' International Day of Forests. A portion of the money is going to a big new exhibit.

Launched in 2018, the campaign exceeded its goal by raising $119.7 million. The zoo says they were supported by nearly 100,000 donors.

A central feature of the campaign is the Forest Trailhead exhibit, which is set to open in 2026. This exhibit will include a treetop path, a forest landscape, and an all-seasons pavilion, aimed at promoting conservation and exploring the future of forests.

The Forest Trailhead exhibit will offer interactive experiences, featuring elevated paths through the forest canopy and viewing areas for tree kangaroos and red pandas. The exhibit aims to engage visitors in conservation activities.

The zoo reports that funds from the campaign have been allocated to various zoo initiatives, including animal care and facility renovations. Some of the projects funded include new habitats for greater one-horned rhinos and Komodo dragons, and enhancements to the zoo's composting facility.

"We are immensely grateful for the passion and deep commitment of each and every donor and supporter. This bold new era is redefining how we can unite local and global communities to save our forests and green spaces here in our beloved Pacific Northwest and around the world for a more sustainable present and future," said Alejandro Grajal, President and CEO at Woodland Park Zoo.

