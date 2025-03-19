Top aide for WA Gov. Ferguson resigns over workplace complaints, report

The Brief Mike Webb, Chief Strategy Officer for Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, resigned amid allegations of creating a hostile work environment for women. His resignation follows the departure of legislative liaison Joyce Bruce, who reportedly complained about Webb's toxic workplace behavior.



One of Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson's top aides has resigned over allegations that he created a hostile work environment for some women in the office.

The Seattle Times reported that Mike Webb, who served as Ferguson's Chief Strategy Officer, resigned Wednesday.

"I deeply regret that the allegations of a hostile work environment have created an unhelpful distraction that impacts the team's ability to do their work, as well as my ability to be effective in the near term," Webb said in a statement.

Ferguson thanked Webb saying, "I wouldn't be governor without Mike."

What's next:

Chief Operations Officer Shane Esquibel will serve as the interim Chief of Staff.

This comes days after Ferguson's legislative liaison, Joyce Bruce, quit after reportedly complaining about a toxic work environment created by Webb.

The Source: Information in this story is from The Seattle Times.

