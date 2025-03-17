The Brief A 74-year-old man died in a skiing accident at Stevens Pass last Thursday, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. It was determined that the man died from injuries sustained after falling head-first in deeper snow just off a groomed "blue" run area.



A 74-year-old man died in a skiing accident at Stevens Pass last week, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Thursday, March 14, around 9 a.m. near a groomed "blue" run.

A deputy who responded to the scene said after getting off the lift, the man skied towards a few minor bumps just off the groomed area, and was witnessed to have fallen in some deeper snow.

According to a witness on a ski lift, it appeared the victim landed head-first into the snow.

As his companions and other skiers came to his aid, he was discovered unresponsive.

Stevens Pass Ski Patrol then began life-saving measures and took the man down the slopes to the aid room, where Skykomish Fire Department personnel arrived to continue CPR and other measures. Snohomish County Fire and Rescue paramedics also responded to provide advanced medical aid.

After 90 minutes of continuous life-saving efforts, the victim died in the Ski Patrol aid room.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office said the skier's cause of death was due to head/neck injuries sustained from the fall, and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

The Source: Information in this story is from King County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Mellis, who responded to the scene.

