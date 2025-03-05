Stevens Pass announces new parking reservations, requirements next season

The Brief New parking reservations will be required at Stevens Pass next season for most non-carpool guests. The reservations are priced at $20 per vehicle, but free parking will remain available after 10 a.m., and for those that meet certain exceptions.



Stevens Pass is implementing parking reservations next season in an effort to decrease congestion in the ski resort's lots.

A recent social media post from Stevens Pass' general manager states the 2025/26 parking reservations will go into effect for all alpine lots on weekends and peak periods until 10 a.m.

The reservations will have staggered arrival times, and are priced at $20 per vehicle.

The new parking requirements are in response to heavy traffic at the mountain, causing delays for skiers and riders arriving at the resort.

Parking will remain free on weekends and peak dates for carpools of four or more people. Parking is also free for adults with two kids aged 12 and under, guests using ADA parking, and guests who book lessons online.

If lot space is available after 10 a.m. on weekends and peak periods, or during non-peak weekdays, free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests without a reservation are encouraged to arrive after 1 p.m., when more spots are expected to be available.

Stevens Pass says proceeds from the new reservation system will go towards parking lot improvements, including repaving, regrading and adding vault toilets.

"We know this is a significant change, and we’re confident it will lead to a better experience," said Stevens Pass' social media post.

