The Brief Archbishop Murphy High School teacher John Doty has been fired after an arrest for child pornography. Doty was identified during an investigation by the King County Sheriff's Office, and admitted his crime to investigators. Doty told investigators he did not feel much disgust at the crime, and said he felt more like: "Oops I did a crime."



A teacher at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett was arrested and fired following allegations of possessing child pornography.

According to a statement, the high school placed 32-year-old John Doty on administrative leave after his arrest by King County Sheriff's deputies last week. The school fired him shortly after and sent a notice to parents on Monday.

The school clarified that Doty's arrest stemmed from conduct outside his employment at the school.

Archbishop Murphy High School (File / FOX 13)

What we know:

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle show Doty has been charged with first-degree possession of child pornography and first-degree dealing in child pornography.

A King County Sheriff's detective pulled several videos and images of child pornography from an IP address using torrent software, according to court docs. With a search warrant, the detective traced the IP address, which returned a Comcast customer in the Seattle area, which eventually led to Doty's address in Seattle.

Detectives brought Doty in for questioning, and he admitted to using torrent software to download pornography, and also said "he knows that there are files containing depictions of minors mixed in with the content he watches," according to court docs.

"Oops I did a crime…"

According to court records, Doty told investigators he "enjoyed the thrill of knowing he committed a crime" each time he collected pornographic material of children, saying he considers it a game of "crime roulette."

He admitted to using torrents since he was 10 years old, and said he's "been at it so long" that the disgust of child pornography no longer disgusts him. He likened it "more to a [feeling] of ‘oops I did a crime,’" according to probable cause documents.

Prosecutors have requested that Doty be held on $250,000 bail, and that he have no contact with children and no internet access unless it is monitored.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a statement from Archbishop Murphy High School and court records from King County Superior Court.

MORE STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Puyallup man killed, family now sending ashes back to Japan: ‘That’s his final trip’

4 arrested following car jacking, crash, chase in Spanaway, WA

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor, WA marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.