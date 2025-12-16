Man arrested after punching Seattle bus driver

The Brief A 25-year-old man was arrested for third-degree assault after twice punching a 64-year-old Sound Transit bus driver who had denied him entry due to previous incidents. The assault occurred late Monday night in downtown Seattle near Third Avenue and Stewart Street, leaving the driver with facial injuries. Police identified and located the suspect near Third Avenue and Columbia Street after a Real Time Crime Center analyst reviewed surveillance footage of the attack.



Police arrested a man for punching a Sound Transit bus driver in downtown Seattle late Monday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to reports of a bus driver being assaulted near Third Ave and Stewart St around 10:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 64-year-old bus driver with face injuries.

Officers determined that a 25-year-old man tried to get on the bus, but the driver refused entry after recognizing him from previous incidents on other buses, so he activated the barrier to block the suspect from entering.

The suspect got angry and punched the driver in the face, then walked off the bus and continued to yell at him. He got back on the bus and punched the driver again before finally leaving and walking away.

According to police, an analyst in the Real Time Crime Center reviewed surveillance video and captured the assault, then sent images of the suspect to police, who identified the man and arrested him near Third Ave and Columbia St.

The suspect was arrested for third-degree assault and booked into King County Jail.

