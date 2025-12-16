80-year-old woman thrown in ditch by hit-and-run driver in Port Orchard, WA

An elderly woman was injured by a hit-and-run driver on Monday, according to eyewitnesses at the scene. Authorities eventually caught up to the driver and arrested him after he failed a sobriety test.

A report from the Kitsap County Sheriff details the crash. The 80-year-old victim was walking along Sunnyslope Road when a driver hit her, landing her in a nearby ditch, according to KCSO.

This is when authorities say eyewitnesses told investigators that the driver of a blue sedan stopped and turned around to head south on Sunnyslope Road Southwest.

Photo from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office shows arrest of suspect in hit-and-run crash

He left the scene but eventually returned. Police were there at the time and administered a field sobriety test that they say he failed. KCSO reports his breathalyzer test was twice the legal limit of 0.08. The suspect claimed he thought he hit an animal, according to investigators.

The elderly woman was said to be walking near her home at the time of the crash. She was hospitalized with injuries on Dec. 15. in Tacoma.

Meanwhile, the suspect was booked on suspicion of vehicular assault.

