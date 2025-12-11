Seattle Seahawks release Cam Akers, Shaquill Griffin

article

The Brief The Seahawks released running back Cam Akers and cornerback Shaquill Griffin on Thursday. Despite their status as vested veterans, both players must go through waivers following the NFL trade deadline. The team has two open roster spots that will be presumably filled by returning injured players this weekend. Center Jalen Sundell (knee), tight end Eric Saubert (calf), receiver Dareke Young (hip/quadriceps), and defensive end Rylie Mills (knee) are all possible candidates.



The Seattle Seahawks made a pair of roster moves on Thursday, releasing veteran running back Cam Akers and cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Akers did not appear in a game for the Seahawks despite being on the active roster the last two weeks. He was declared inactive for both games, as Seattle turned to Myles Gaskin and Velus Jones Jr. as third running back options instead.

Griffin has appeared in two games for the Seahawks this season, spending time on both the active roster and practice squad.

While earlier in the season the Seahawks could release a veteran like Griffin and immediately re-sign him to the practice squad, that's no longer the case. Vested veterans have to go through waivers after the trade deadline just like younger players.

The team didn't immediately fill the roster spots, leaving a couple of vacancies open for players to return from the injured list this weekend. Center Jalen Sundell (knee) and tight end Eric Saubert (calf) were both designated to return from injured reserve this week. Wide receiver Dareke Young (hip/quadriceps) is in the second week of his practice eligibility, and rookie defensive end Rylie Mills is in his final week of allowed practice time as he works back from a knee injury on the non-football injury list.

Mills has to be activated by December 17 or his season will be over.

The Seahawks will likely look to re-sign at least Griffin to their practice squad if he clears waivers.

