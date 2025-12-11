Double murder investigation underway on Herron Island in Pierce County, WA

The Brief Two people were found dead on Herron Island, Pierce County, with knife wounds, prompting a double homicide investigation. The victims, a 64-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, were discovered during a welfare check after being missing for a week. No suspects are in custody; authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.



Two people are dead, no suspects are in custody, and a double homicide investigation is underway on Pierce County's Herron Island.

What we know:

Pierce County deputies discovered the bodies of a man and a woman at a home on Herron Island Thursday while conducting a welfare check after they had not been seen or shown up for work.

A 64-year-old woman and 39-year-old man appeared to have knife wounds, and had likely been dead over the last week, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

There is no suspect in custody at this time. Investigators are continuing to process the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at (253) 287-4455.

Herron Island is a small island located to the west of the Key Peninsula in the southern part of Puget Sound.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.