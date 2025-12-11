Double murder investigation underway on Herron Island in Pierce County, WA

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:17 AM PST, Yakima County
39
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:01 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:04 AM PST, Yakima County
Flood Warning
until FRI 8:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:44 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:30 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:05 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:03 PM PST, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:40 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:42 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:55 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:22 AM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:15 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:25 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:08 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County, Snohomish County, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:54 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:02 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:35 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 AM PST, Pierce County
Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County, King County, Pierce County, King County, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:18 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:21 AM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:46 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:58 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:17 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:31 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 8:26 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:44 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:52 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:58 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:19 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:29 PM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:32 AM PST, Benton County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County

Double murder investigation underway on Herron Island in Pierce County, WA

By
Published  December 11, 2025 10:01pm PST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • Two people were found dead on Herron Island, Pierce County, with knife wounds, prompting a double homicide investigation.
    • The victims, a 64-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, were discovered during a welfare check after being missing for a week.
    • No suspects are in custody; authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

HERRON ISLAND, Wash. - Two people are dead, no suspects are in custody, and a double homicide investigation is underway on Pierce County's Herron Island.

What we know:

Pierce County deputies discovered the bodies of a man and a woman at a home on Herron Island Thursday while conducting a welfare check after they had not been seen or shown up for work.

A 64-year-old woman and 39-year-old man appeared to have knife wounds, and had likely been dead over the last week, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

There is no suspect in custody at this time. Investigators are continuing to process the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at (253) 287-4455.

Herron Island is a small island located to the west of the Key Peninsula in the southern part of Puget Sound.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyPierce CountyNews