Seattle weather: Wet, breezy and high mountain snow into weekend

The Brief An atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and wind this weekend, increasing flood and landslide risks. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect, with 5-10 inches of snow expected at Stevens Pass. Coastal areas face King Tides, potentially reaching 2-2.5 feet above ground level on Saturday.



Looking at an active weather weekend into next week with more rain, wind and high mountain snow. We will see heavier rain into early next week as an atmospheric river sets up, increasing chances of river flooding and potential landslides.

Looking at an active weather weekend into next week with more rain, wind and high mountain snow.

Scattered showers will be around Friday with even a few sunbreaks possible. Showers will be more spotty into the afternoon.

Scattered showers will be around Friday with even a few sunbreaks possible. Showers will be more spotty into the afternoon.

Friday will be mild, reaching the mid to low 50s as another round of showers moves through Western Washington. Rain will be lighter for the lowlands, but heavier amounts for the coast and mountains.

Friday will be mild, reaching the mid to low 50s.

Snow levels will drop from Friday night into Saturday, increasing snow at elevations above 4000 ft. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 7pm Friday through 10 p.m. Saturday, with 5-10" of snow for Stevens Pass.

Snow levels will drop Friday night into Saturday, increasing snow at elevations above 4000ft.

A Coastal Advisory will be in place for parts of Friday and Saturday due to King Tides. We could see tides reach 2–2.5ft above ground level, especially along the coast and the northern interior on Saturday.

A Coastal Advisory will be in place for parts of Friday and Saturday due to King Tides. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds will be breezy Friday through Monday with gusts between 20–30 mph around the Puget Sound. Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend into next week as the atmospheric river brings in subtropical moisture. We will be watching for possible rising rivers and flooding impacts into early next week along with higher snow levels.

Winds will be breezy Friday through Monday with gusts between 20-30 mph.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson announces senior staff team

Is this objectively the best pizza in Western Washington?

WA 'South Hill Rapist' Kevin Coe dies

Arlington, WA ranch owner sentenced for child sex abuse

Federal judge blocks Trump's defunding of Planned Parenthood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.