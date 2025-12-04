WA's SR 20 North Cascades Highway closed for the season

The Brief The State Route 20 North Cascades Highway closed for the winter season on December 4, 2025. The closure spans from the Ross Dam trailhead to the Silver Star Mountain gate due to avalanche risk. The Washington State Department of Transportation will announce when the highway reopens in the spring.



The State Route 20 North Cascades Highway has officially closed for the winter season, and won't reopen until the spring.

The North Cascades Highway closed to traffic at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4.

The closure points are between the Ross Dam trailhead and Silver Star Mountain gate. They may be adjusted later in the season if conditions allow, specifically to the Newhalem gate and the west side of the Early Winters Gate.

The stretch of road includes the Rainy Pass and Washington Pass, which have an average elevation of about 5,100 feet.

The highway typically closes around this time of year as the snow begins to pile up, creating a heightened avalanche risk. With more snow showers in the forecast on Friday, transportation officials closed the roadway for the safety of travelers.

SR 20 previously closed for a weekend on Nov. 13, as a wintry mix of snow and rain was expected to hit the area. However, there was only rainfall, prompting crews to reopen the highway on Nov. 17.

The earliest the North Cascades Highway has ever closed for the season was on Oct. 17, 2007. The latest seasonal closure date was Jan. 3, 1990.

The SR 20 North Cascades Highway is an important route for travelers that stretches across four Washington counties, including Skagit, Whatcom, Chelan and Okanogan counties, connecting Sedro-Woolley to Omak.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will notify the public once the highway reopens. You can also check their real time travel map or the mountain pass page for the latest conditions.

