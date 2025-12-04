WSDOT crews to close section of SR-520 in Seattle for construction

The Brief Eastbound SR 520 between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard will close from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for construction work. Crews will remove existing barriers and install temporary ones as part of the Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project. Eastbound lanes across Lake Washington and the Montlake on-ramp will stay open, while westbound SR 520 and the trail are unaffected.



The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers to expect a full highway closure on a section of SR-520 in Seattle this weekend.

(WSDOT)

When will SR-520 close this weekend in Seattle?

According to WSDOT, the eastbound lanes of SR-520 will be closed for construction between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard from 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 8.

What they're saying:

"Crews will use this closure to continue removing existing barrier along the eastbound mainline and off-ramp to Montlake Blvd. and replace it with temporary barrier," WSDOT announced in a press release. "This work is part of the SR 520 Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project."

Crews say all traffic from I-5 wanting to use eastbound SR-520 will need to use alternate routes.

WSDOT says that eastbound SR-520 will remain open across Lake Washington. Additionally, the Montlake Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound SR-520 will be open.

Westbound SR-520 and SR-520 Trail will not be impacted by the closure.

For more information, visit WSDOT’s website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

