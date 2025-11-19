Thanksgiving traffic: When to travel, not travel in WA

The Brief WSDOT released travel charts for Thanksgiving weekend, highlighting peak traffic times on major Washington roads. I-5 and I-90 are expected to have heavy traffic midday, with the best travel times being in the early morning or late evening. US 2 will see congestion mainly on Friday to Sunday, with moderate to light traffic in the days leading up to the weekend.



Thanksgiving weekend is coming up, and that means more cars hitting the roads in Washington state for the holidays.

To plan ahead, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) released a number of travel charts, highlighting the best and worst times to drive on Washington's busiest roads.

If you're planning to travel by car over the four-day weekend, keep reading for traffic insights across I-5, I-90 and US 2.

What are the best times to drive on I-5 in WA over Thanksgiving weekend?

Interstate 5 is expected to get hit with some heavy traffic over Thanksgiving weekend, specifically towards the middle of the day. To calculate the busiest times, WSDOT used previous years' data on I-5 between Lacey and Tacoma, and from Bellingham to the Canadian Border.

Overall, the worst times to travel on I-5 between Wednesday, Nov. 26 and Monday, Dec. 1 will likely be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Predicted northbound I-5 travel times for Friday, Nov. 28 (via WSDOT)

Traffic congestion is light to moderate between the 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. hours, and from the 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. hours on most days. The day with the least amount of traffic is expected to be Thursday, Nov. 27.

Predicted southbound I-5 travel times for Thursday, Nov. 27 (via WSDOT)

What are the best times to travel on I-90 in WA over Thanksgiving weekend?

For travelers headed between western and eastern Washington, Interstate 90 will likely get hit with some traffic backups this weekend. For these travel charts, WSDOT used data between Cle Elum and North Bend, one of the most congested sections of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass.

Overall, the worst times to travel on I-90 appear to be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on most days.

Predicted westbound I-90 travel times for Saturday, Nov. 29 (via WSDOT)

To run into the least amount of traffic near the pass, you'll probably want to hit the road before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

What are the best times to travel on US 2 in WA over Thanksgiving weekend?

Traffic isn't expected to get too bad on U.S. Highway 2 to Stevens Pass, outside of Friday, Saturday and Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend.

According to WSDOT, the busiest times to travel on eastbound US 2 is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Predicted eastbound US 2 travel times for Friday, Nov. 28 (via WSDOT)

For westbound US 2, the busiest times are between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Predicted westbound US 2 travel times for Sunday, Nov. 30 (via WSDOT)

Apart from that, travelers can expect light to moderate traffic between Stevens Pass and Skykomish.

What you can do:

For a full list of all the Thanksgiving weekend travel charts, visit WSDOT's website.

