King County Council passes $20 billion budget proposal

The Brief The King County Council approved a $19.7 billion budget for 2026-2027, focusing on transit, law and justice, and community investments. An amendment by Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda creates a contingency fund to address federal cuts to housing assistance. An amendment aimed to keep Harbor Island Studios open using the general fund.



The King County Council unanimously passed its $19.7 billion budget for the next two years during Tuesday's meeting.

According to King County, the money will go towards investments in transit, law and justice, county operations, communities, county parks and trails, as well as roads in unincorporated areas.

What they're saying:

King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda proposed an amendment to the budget to work with the city of Seattle and create a local contingency fund for looming federal cuts to permanent housing assistance.

"Currently what we see from the federal government just this last week is a cut to the very fabric of our safety net housing and health services being decimated by the continuum of care conditionalities tied to federal dollars that we used to be able to rely on regularly," Mosqueda said.

She went on to say with the amendment, King County will be stepping up in partnership with the city of Seattle and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to help weather that storm, and she says this budget helps set up the region with a more stable future.

In terms of how that money gets used, she said it’s an impossible choice when it comes to our growing population and growing population needs. However, she added, this budget allows them to invest in creating additional housing, food security, jobs and childcare.

Ultimately, the amendment passed, along with a number of others, for the 2026-2027 budget.

Local perspective:

Tuesday's meeting was so packed that some people had to stand, with many sharing their thoughts during public comment.

Dozens of people spoke on behalf of Harbor Island Studios, a county-funded studio at risk of being cut under the original budget proposal. However, under an amendment, the council can temporarily keep the studio open using the general fund.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

No prison time for ex-Alaska pilot who tried to cut engines on Everett-San Francisco flight

Trump threatens to pull World Cup games from Seattle over safety concerns

I-5 North WA traffic blocked by overturned semi-truck filled with juice

GameStop 'trade anything day' coming in December. Here's what you can trade in

Seattle Mariners reach agreement on five-year deal with first baseman Josh Naylor

Small business owners in Washington state forced to shut down after tax increases

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.