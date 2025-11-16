I-5 North WA traffic blocked by overturned semi-truck filled with juice

People driving between Portland and Seattle on Sunday will experience traffic backups due to an overturned semi-truck on Interstate 5 North.

Deputies arrived on the scene in Castle Rock, Washington, just over 100 miles south of Seattle, on Nov. 16. There, they found a semi-truck hauling a shipment of juice bottles rolled over blocking the entire roadway.

Overturned semi-truck hauling "a whole lot" of juice in the Castle Rock, WA area. (Source: WSDOT Southwest)

The northbound lanes were shut down entirely until crews were able to push the truck into just the right lane, allowing traffic to continue crawling through the left and center lanes just after 10 a.m.

Traffic delays were expected into at least the early afternoon on Sunday while WSDOT announced crews began the task of cleaning up "a whole lot of juice" from the roadway, and truck itself, before it could be fully towed off the northbound lane.

