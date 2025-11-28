‘This isn’t a one-time emergency’: Snohomish County, WA cold weather shelters to open

The Brief Cold weather shelters in western Washington, including Marysville, are preparing to open as temperatures drop. Shelters offer beds, warm meals, and accept pets when temperatures hit 34 degrees or below. Donations and volunteers are needed to support ongoing operations and prevent pantry shortages.



As temperatures drop, cold weather shelters across western Washington are getting ready to open and welcome those in need of a place to spend the night and escape the cold.

Local perspective:

Inside the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, you’ll find the Marysville Cold Weather Shelter. They’re getting ready to open their doors at 7 p.m. on Friday.

"We have cots that we use and then we put memory foam toppers on them and then sheets, pillows and blankets for our guests," said Nathan Ray, director of the Marysville Cold Weather Shelter.

When the temperatures dip to 34 degrees or below, Ray said this shelter in Marysville along with six others in Snohomish County can start welcoming those in search of a warm place for the night, along with their pets.

He adds, normally by this time of the year, the shelter would have already been open 15-to-20 days, but it’s been a warm start to November.

"Snohomish County recognizes that even at 34 degrees and prolonged exposure, people’s thought and their mental, as well as their physical capacity starts to get affected, and that put them at even greater risk of illness, injury and death and we don’t want any of that," Ray said.

In addition to a bed, each guest will also get a warm meal. It’s a necessary resource as the county provided more than 6,400 beds for those in need last winter.

What you can do:

As the cold weather season has just begun, Ray told FOX 13, they need support. That support can come in the form of food and water donations or warm clothing. He adds, without that support, pantries like this will be empty within days.

"This isn’t a one-time emergency where something catastrophic happened, instead it’s a lifetime emergency where people really need that hand up," Ray said.

The shelter is always looking for volunteers. If you’d like to get involved, you can reach out to Nathan@LINCNW.org

