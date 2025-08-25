Marysville, WA police urge back-to-school safety after 1K violations last year

With many western Washington schools starting up again over the coming days, police in Marysville are urging parents and residents at large to exercise greater caution in school zones.

MPD reports there were more than 1,000 violations in school zones during the 2024-2025 school year. So, the department announced an increased presence as schools across the district reopen this week.

What they're saying:

"During the previous school year, from Sept. 1, 2024, to June 20, 2025, police issued 553 citations for speeding in school zones. Many drivers were traveling 15 mph or more over the posted 20 mph limit, often disregarding flashing warning signs," read a portion of the MPD statement.

By the numbers:

Additionally, there were 506 violations involving bus stop paddles, where drivers failed to stop for buses, according to MPD. State laws require all lanes of traffic to stop unless separated by a physical barrier.

Other violations included not yielding for students in crosswalks, disobeying floggers, reckless driving or DUI offenses.

When do K-12 schools reopen in western Washington?

Most schools in the region will open for classes starting in the week following Labor Day weekend. We have a full list up on our website, including staggered start dates for kindergarten.

