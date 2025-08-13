The Brief Washington ranked No. 5 among state community college systems in WalletHub’s national study. Shoreline Community College placed first in Washington and 39th overall out of 653 schools. South Puget Sound and Bates Technical College rounded out the state’s top three.



Washington’s community college system ranks among the best in the country, according to a new study from personal finance website WalletHub.

The analysis compared 653 community colleges nationwide using metrics such as cost, education outcomes and career outcomes. Washington ranked No. 5 among state community college systems, just ahead of Oregon at No. 6.

Shoreline Community College earned the top spot in Washington, placing 39th overall in the U.S. South Puget Sound Community College and Bates Technical College also rounded out the state’s top three.

Keep reading to see which colleges in WA and OR made WalletHub's list.

Shoreline Community College is a public community college in Shoreline, Wash. (Shoreline Community College via Yelp)

What are the best community colleges in WA?

Shoreline Community College — 1st in Washington, 39th overall

South Puget Sound Community College — 2nd in Washington, 121st overall

Bates Technical College — 3rd in Washington, 209th overall

What are the best community colleges in OR?

Clackamas Community College — 1st in Oregon, 20th overall

Southwestern Oregon Community College — 2nd in Oregon, 43rd overall

Lane Community College — 3rd in Oregon, 47th overall

Umpqua Community College — 4th in Oregon, 54th overall

Clatsop Community College — 5th in Oregon, 73rd overall

Central Oregon Community College — 6th in Oregon, 84th overall

Blue Mountain Community College — 7th in Oregon, 100th overall

Columbia Gorge Community College — 8th in Oregon, 139th overall

Portland Community College — 9th in Oregon, 140th overall

Klamath Community College — 10th in Oregon, 141st overall

Oregon Coast Community College — 11th in Oregon, 158th overall

Rogue Community College — 12th in Oregon, 181st overall

Treasure Valley Community College — 13th in Oregon, 228th overall

Linn-Benton Community College — 14th in Oregon, 254th overall

Tillamook Bay Community College — 15th in Oregon, 377th overall

WalletHub noted that community colleges remain a cost-effective option for students, especially during times of economic strain. The group highlighted that tuition and fees at public four-year institutions cost nearly three times as much as at community colleges, on average.

"Community colleges are an especially attractive option this year as many families deal with financial struggles caused by significant inflation," WalletHub wrote in the study. "Students who initially planned on attending a private four-year college might want to consider spending two years at a community college and transferring those credits once they are in a better financial situation."

The study also pointed to "College Promise" programs in several states and cities, which offer free tuition to eligible residents attending community college.

The Seattle Promise program offers free tuition for up to two years at North Seattle College, Seattle Central College or South Seattle College. It's available for all Seattle Public Schools graduates, regardless of GPA, income, ability or immigration status.

View the full list of rankings on WalletHub’s website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

'Its a zoo': Frustrations grow over Seattle's new bus-only lanes

Seattle's 'paddle rave' new summer hit on Lake Union

'Presence, not activity': New tool helps track ICE agents across U.S.

Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.