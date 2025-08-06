Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

The Brief A mural depicting Japanese American internment during WWII in Seattle's Chinatown-International District was vandalized again. The mural has been targeted twice this year, raising concerns about potential racial motivations behind the attacks. Seattle Police have not yet confirmed if they are investigating the latest vandalism incident.



For the second time this year, a vandal targeted an important mural in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

The mural depicts the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII. At some point over the weekend or early this week, it was painted with graffiti, causing many to wonder if these were targeted attacks on the mural.

"We see a lot going on," said Michael Durnan, a doorman at the historic Panama Hotel.

Durnan tries to keep an eye on the adjoining alley to prevent vandalism while he's working his post.

"A lot of times, I’m not around when it happens," said Durnan.

That was the case when someone spray-painted over the very special mural nearby.

Durnan says the buildings that face the alley have historic ties to World War II and a troubling time in American History when Japanese people were sent to internment camps.

"Everyone came here, and they threw all their stuff in the basement here," said Durnan.

The mural is intended to teach history through art and serves as a reminder not to let history repeat itself.

"It’s tragic is what it is because of what this whole area stands for and the interment back at the end of WW II 1944," said Durnan.

And this isn't the first time, earlier this year, around MLK Day, someone defaced the mural with black paint. This was what one local resident said to FOX 13 after that incident:

"I’ve witnessed some vandalization happen to these things every now and then, but I’ve never seen it to this extent where it’s just completely blacked out," said one resident.

"It's usually not just random. Someone tried to put Bible verses on there last time, but they had no idea what they were doing, and it was some random Bible verse that didn’t make sense," said Durnan.

Hotel building owner Jan Johnson says the most recent incident of graffiti was cleaned up fairly quickly, but it's given many pause about exactly why the mural has been a target.

"The fact that it’s racial or probably racially motivated is the saddest part," said Durnan.

In the case of the vandalism in January, a suspect has never been found.

FOX 13 reached out to Seattle Police to see if they are investigating and are waiting to hear back.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

