1 shot, injured near Seattle's Chinatown International District

The Brief One person was shot near Seattle's Chinatown-International District neighborhood Monday afternoon. A shooting happened at 12th and Jackson around 5 p.m. Police are actively searching for the suspect.



Seattle police are actively looking for a suspect after a person was shot near the Chinatown-International District neighborhood on Monday.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street around 5 p.m.

Police say there was one victim injured by gunfire and is being taken to Harborview Medical Center. The victim's current condition is unknown.

Seattle PD is actively searching for the suspect. Anyone with information can call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

