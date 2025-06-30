The Brief A new gas tax increase goes into effect on Tuesday, July 1. During the legislative session this year, a group of Democrats and Republicans agreed on the tax as the state faces budget shortfalls. The 6-cent increase applies to regular gas, while a separate 3-cent diesel tax goes into effect next year.



The bipartisan 6-cent gas tax hike in Washington goes into effect this week.

It is the first increase of its kind in about 10 years. Back in 2015, the legislature approved an 11.9-cent increase, which was fully phased in by 2016.

Republican and democratic lawmakers approved a 6-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase this year. While some released statements echoing cost of living concerns from residents, they also say it is something the state needs to keep highways in good shape.

Keep reading to learn more about Washington's gas tax increase and how much you can expect to pay at the pump.

Why the gas tax is going into effect in WA on July 1

What they're saying:

"I believe we have created a no-nonsense budget that will still keep our state’s transportation system moving forward. Raising fees and taxes is not something we take lightly, but we determined it was the only solution to address our state’s transportation challenges," said Sen. Curtis King (R-Yakima), the ranking Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee.

An overall drop in global wholesale gas prices will help offset the cost being reflected directly at the gas pump. The United States Energy Information Administration reports average gas prices are expected to decline by 11 cents by the end of the year.

Beginning in mid-2026, the gas tax will increase 2% annually, which lawmakers say will keep maintenance costs funded in line with inflation.

Additionally, there will be a 3-cent diesel tax in 2026, followed by another 3-cent increase in 2028. Lawmakers allocated 5% of these funds to go to local governments.

How much is a gallon of gas in Washington?

By the numbers:

Right now, the average price of a gallon of gas in Washington is $4.43, compared to the national average of just $3.19, according to AAA on June 30.

King County has the third most expensive gas average in the state, at $4.70. Pacific County comes in second with $4.71 a gallon, and Wahkiakum County tops the list with $4.90 per gallon.

These prices are down from the all-time record set in 2022 when the average regular unleaded gas price in Washington was $5.56.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington Legislature, AAA and the United States Energy Information Administration.

