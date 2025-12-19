The Brief One dog was killed and eight people were injured after multiple pit bulls attacked another dog in unincorporated Bremerton. Deputies say one pit bull broke free from its owner before three others escaped and joined the attack on a dog named Jasper. The dogs’ 28-year-old owner is under investigation and could face charges under Washington’s Dangerous Dogs law.



One dog is dead, and the owner could face charges following a pitbull attack that injured eight people earlier this week.

The backstory:

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office posted a video of the melee from Dec. 17, which happened at 2nd Avenue West and West Earhart Street in unincorporated Bremerton.

Deputies say it all started when a pitbull broke free from his owner and attack another dog, a Rhodesian Ridgeback named Jasper, whose owner was using a mobility scooter.

Then, three more pitbulls escaped through an open door and joined in on the attack, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sadly, Jasper did not survive. Eight others were also injured, including the owner of the pitbulls.

What's next:

The 28-year-old owner of the pitbulls is now under investigation for violating Washington's Dangerous Dogs law.

