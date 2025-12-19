Renton, WA police seek public’s help in an apparent road rage crash

The Brief Renton police are seeking dashcam footage and information regarding a crash between a car and a motorcycle that occurred Saturday, Dec. 13, on Southeast Carr Road. Investigators believe an apparent road rage confrontation between the two drivers preceded the collision.



Renton police are asking for the public's help for any information or footage regarding an apparent road rage incident from last weekend.

What we know:

At about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Investigators said the two were traveling east on Southeast Carr Road toward Southeast Petrovitsky Road.

(Renton Police Department)

Police said there was an apparent road rage confrontation between the two drivers before the crash.

Detectives are asking anyone with dashcam footage or information leading up to the crash to contact Detective Lane at KLane@Rentonwa.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.

