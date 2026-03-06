Seattle Kraken sign captain Jordan Eberle to two-year, $5.5 million extension

article

The Seattle Kraken signed captain Jordan Eberle to a two-year, $5.5 million contract extension ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline.

Eberle, who turned 36 later this month, is the Kraken's leading scorer this season with 42 points on 22 goals and 20 assists in 59 games played.

"We're thrilled to have Jordan under contract for the next two years," general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "Jordan embodies what it means to be a Kraken, and we're glad we were able to come to terms on an extension. He continues to be a consistent point producer and a great role model for our younger players."

Eberle's 22 goals are already the most of his five seasons with the Kraken, bouncing back from a serious injury to his pelvis last season that forced him to miss half of the season. While he's unlikely to match his career-high of 34 goals as a 21-year-old with Edmonton in 2011-12, Eberle could surpass the 28 goals he had in 2013-14 for the second-most of his career.

"My family and I love Seattle," Eberle said in a statement. "The organization is world-class, the culture here is incredible, and the fans have been amazing since day one. We want to win here, and I really believe we’re building something special in Seattle. I also want to thank Sam Holloway, Ron Francis and Jason Botterill for believing in me."

Eberle ranks second in goals (89), and third in assists (130) and points (219) in Kraken franchise history, serving as an integral part of Seattle's first seasons in the NHL. Eberle also had 11 points on six goals and five assists in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Kraken, including the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 4 of the team's first-round victory over the Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23.

Eberle was one of four pending unrestricted free agents for Seattle, including Jaden Schwartz and Eeli Tolvanen, and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak.

