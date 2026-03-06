'Seattle News Weekly': Kristi Noem out as DHS Secretary, FIFA World Cup 2026

The Brief On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13's Erin Mayovsky and John Hopperstad discuss the abrupt firing of U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Following their discussion on Noem, they shift to the partial government shutdown's effects on TSA and spring break travel. Additionally, they talk about the war in Iran and its potential effects on Seattle's FIFA World Cup games, where the city will host the Egypt vs. Iran match.



This week, abrupt changes at the federal level are bringing more attention to the political landscape of the United States, with potential impacts on the local community ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchors Erin Mayovsky and John Hopperstad discuss the week's biggest stories in Seattle.

*Please note, this week's episode is audio only.

The episode opens with the hosts' discussion surrounding the sudden removal of Kristi Noem as the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. They highlight a tense congressional hearing where Noem faced bipartisan criticism, specifically regarding a $220 million ad campaign awarded to a brand-new company linked to her associates.

Representative Pramila Jayapal is featured in a clip calling for Noem's resignation due to "failed leadership."

John Hopperstad notes that President Trump has shifted away from outright firing officials in his second term, instead "repositioning" them. Trump announced via Truth Social that Senator Markwayne Mullin (Oklahoma) will take over DHS on March 31, 2026.

Noem is being moved to a new role: Special Envoy for the "Shield of the Americas," a security initiative in the Western Hemisphere to be formally announced in Doral, Florida.

"Yours is a case of failed leadership. Secretary, you need to resign, be fired, or be impeached." — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (on Kristi Noem)

The conversation shifts to a partial government shutdown affecting TSA. The timing is particularly poor as it coincides with spring break. Despite working without paychecks for the second time, TSA agents are reported to be showing up for work, though the hosts question how long this can realistically continue.

"And on top of [the situation with Noem] we are talking about TSA and travel and the shutdown, the partial shutdown, the full government shutdown that we dealt with before. This is something that comes at a time that's really not a great time, right? Because you have kids, I have kids. It's spring break for a lot in the country." — Erin Mayovsky on the partial government shutdown and TSA

With the FIFA World Cup less than 100 days away, excitement in Seattle is tempered by controversy surrounding the June 26 Iran vs. Egypt match. Local organizers have dubbed it a "Pride Match," leading to formal objections from both nations. The hosts express doubt about whether the Iranian team will even be allowed into the U.S. given current immigration crackdowns and the war in Iran.

To encourage local participation, the Seattle World Cup Organizing Committee is launching a geolocated app. The app allows users to visit historical sites, rack up points, and enter a lottery for 12 pairs of match tickets.

"It's one of those situations where people have been so excited about it. They've been ready for it. They've been ramping up. They want to hear the good in it. And unfortunately, it is just turned to something that's kind of more political because of the situation." — Erin Mayovsky on the World Cup "Pride Match"

The hosts conclude by reflecting on how much the world has changed since Seattle was first announced as a host city two years ago.

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible, or YouTube.

