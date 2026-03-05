WA measles cases rise to 26 as US total tops 1,100 in 2026

The Brief The Washington State Department of Health says 26 measles cases have been confirmed in Washington in the first two months of 2026, already more than double the state's 12 cases reported in all of 2025. Officials say about 80% of cases are in children and all involve people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, with the majority of cases in Snohomish and Clark counties. Nationwide, measles cases have surpassed 1,000 in 2026, signaling a resurgence of the disease that the United States declared eliminated in 2000.



The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is reminding the public about the growing concern about measles as the United States surpasses 1,100 cases in 2026 alone.

According to the DOH, there have been 26 confirmed measles cases in Washington in the first two months of 2026. This marks a major increase from the three confirmed measles cases on Jan. 16, 2026. State officials say the number of cases this year is already more than double the 12 statewide cases in all of 2025.

Big picture view:

Looking at measles cases at the national level, the United States has now surpassed 1,100 measles cases in 2026. Officials say the increase reflects a resurgence of the disease that was previously declared eliminated back in 2000.

Health officials say 80% of the confirmed cases in Washington are in children, four cases are in children younger than five and five cases in adults.

By the numbers:

Here’s a breakdown of measles cases by county in Washington:

Snohomish County: 14 cases.

Clark County: 8 cases.

Stevens County: 3 cases.

Kittitas County: 1 case.

Health officials say all the cases have happened with people who are unvaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

What they're saying:

"MMR vaccine saves lives and is our best defense against measles," said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, DOH State Health Officer. "Though measles was declared eliminated in the United States 26 years ago, we are seeing more and more cases linked to outbreaks in other states, particularly in families that are unvaccinated. You just never know when or where your family might be exposed to measles, so make sure everyone is up to date on MMR vaccine, one of the best-tested vaccines around."

Featured article

How does measles spread?

Measles spread through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks. It’s highly contagious and can stay in the air for up to two hours – meaning people can still get sick two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Health officials say symptoms typically show about seven to 21 days after exposure. Here are the signs of possible infection:

High fever, cough, runny nose.

Red, watery eyes.

A rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body.

Is measles deadly?

Health experts say measles can be deadly. In 2025, there were three deaths from measles reported in the United States. The disease can cause complications including pneumonia and brain inflammation, especially for babies and young children.

Where are measles cases in WA coming from?

The DOH says it has begun conducting genome sequencing on lab-confirmed measles cases this year, which helps map out whether cases are connected to each other or if they come from separate introductions. So far, the Washington measles cases have come from separate introductions from outside the state.

For free or low-cost vaccine options have been made available:

Childhood Vaccine Program

Adult Vaccine Program

Washington Apple Health (Medicaid)

For current case counts and exposure locations, visit the DOH website.