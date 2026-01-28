3 more kids in Snohomish County, WA test positive for measles

The Brief Snohomish County has confirmed three additional measles cases in children, bringing the total to six during the ongoing outbreak. Health officials say the latest exposure occurred at a Mukilteo church on Jan. 18, while most cases involve unvaccinated children. The public risk remains low due to high vaccination rates, but officials warn more cases are likely in the coming weeks.



Three new measles cases have been confirmed in Snohomish County children, a continuation of an ongoing outbreak, bringing the total number of cases to six.

What we know:

The latest case was confirmed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, in a child who was unvaccinated. Two additional measles cases were diagnosed in a family that was already isolating due to a positive case in a sibling.

The Snohomish County Health Department declared a measles outbreak in the county weeks ago after three children tested positive, exposed by a family visiting from South Carolina.

Health officials said in the latest case, the child visited Slavic Christian Church Awakening in Mukilteo (4223 78th St. SW) on Sunday, Jan. 18. Anyone who attended the church between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 may have been exposed to the virus.

What they're saying:

Despite the ongoing outbreak, the risk to the general public remains low, as most people are vaccinated against measles. There are no new exposure sites in Snohomish County, aside from the church.

"Most people in our county have immunity to measles through vaccination, so the risk to the general public is low," said Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. James Lewis. "The next two to three weeks could be telling on where this outbreak is going to go. Now is the time the find out your immunization status and get up to date on vaccinations."

More cases are expected during the outbreak, and health officials believe that some may be isolating at home and not seeking medical attention.

The public is encouraged to visit the Snohomish County Health Department's measles dashboard for updates on new cases and exposure sites.

Those who Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Call a healthcare provider promptly if you develop an illness with fever or with an unexplained rash.

More information can be found on the measles page on the Snohomish County Health Department website.

