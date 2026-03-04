Seattle Torrent lost 4-3 to Charge for fourth straight defeat

article

The Brief Fanuza Kadirova scored twice, including a power play goal with 1:46 left to play, to lead the Charge to a 4-3 win over the Torrent on Wednesday night. Jessie Eldridge scored a pair of power play goals for Seattle, and Alex Carpenter scored the first penalty shot goal in PWHL history to tie the game at 3-3. The game was delayed for an hour due to an issue with the ice surface at TD Place in Ottawa.



Fanuza Kadirova scored a pair of goals for Ottawa – including the game-winning goal with 1:46 left to play – as the Charge beat the Seattle Torrent for their fourth straight loss on Wednesday night.

Kadirova's slap shot from the right circle on the power play beat Hannah Murphy to give Ottawa the game-winning goal.

Jesse Eldridge scored a pair of goals on the power play in the second period as Seattle rallied from a 2-0 deficit to stay within reach. Alex Carpenter then scored the first ever penalty shot goal in PWHL history to tie the game in the third period, converting after a slashing penalty from Kathryn Reilly on a breakaway with 9:52 left to play.

Eldridge had a chance for the tying goal off a rebound with three seconds left that was saved by Gwyneth Philips to preserve the win for Ottawa.

The Torrent beat Ottawa 4-1 in Seattle in December, and lost to the Charge 4-2 in Ottawa in the final game before the Winter Olympics break.

Seattle has now lost seven of their last eight games, with only one of those losses making it to overtime.

