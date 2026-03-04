All northbound lanes of Seattle's SR 99 First Avenue bridge to close for 3 days

The Brief All northbound lanes of Seattle’s SR 99 First Avenue South Bridge will close March 9–11 for urgent repairs. Crews will install steel plates to stabilize cracked deck grates, with lanes reopening at a reduced 25 mph speed. Another full closure is expected in April to replace failing panels, with a full deck replacement planned for 2027.



Seattle's First Avenue South bridge, already experiencing lane closures, will permanently close for several days as crews complete temporary repairs.

Timeline:

All northbound lanes of State Route 99 First Avenue bridge will be fully closed from 5 a.m. Monday, March 9, through 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

During the three-day closure, construction crews will install steel plates to stabilize the bridge, allowing all northbound lanes to reopen at a reduced speed of 25 mph.

Two lanes of the northbound SR-99 First Avenue Bridge in Seattle are closed until further notice following a recent inspection. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

Transportation officials closed off the right two lanes of the SR 99 First Avenue South bridge on Feb. 18 after an inspection found cracks in the bridge's steel deck grates.

The goal is to replace nine failing steel grate panels beginning in mid-to-late April, completing the work before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What's next:

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the second phase will require another full northbound closure of the bridge. A full replacement of the northbound bridge deck is planned for 2027.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during the bridge closure, including I-5 and I-405.

More information can be found on WSDOT's website.

