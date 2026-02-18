I-405 construction in Bothell, WA to cause four weeks of road closures

The Brief Several weekend closures are coming to I-405 and SR 522 in Bothell from Feb. 20 through as early as March 16. All lanes of I-405 will be closed for the final two weekends as crews remove ramps and widen the highway. Transportation officials warn of possible hourlong backups and urge drivers to plan alternate routes.



Drivers are in for several weekends of road closures along I-405 and State Route 522 in Bothell.

The closures start on Friday, Feb. 20, through as early as March 16. For the last two weekends of construction, all lanes of I-405 will be closed in Bothell.

A map of I-405, showing the area that will impacted by the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project. (WSDOT) Expand

Here's a look at what's closing over the next four weeks:

Feb. 20 – 21: Westbound SR 522 closed at I-405 from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday

Feb. 27 – March 2: Westbound and eastbound SR 522 fully closed at I-405 from 10 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

March 6 – 9: All northbound and southbound lanes of I-405 closed through Bothell

March 13 – 16: All northbound and southbound lanes of I-405 closed through Bothell

The work is part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project, which aims to widen I-405 and extend dual express toll lanes.

State transportation officials are warning of region-wide impacts caused by the closures, bringing potential hour-long backups. Drivers are urged to plan ahead and use alternate routes.

More information about the construction project and road closures can be found on the Washington State Department of Transportation's website.

