Seafair bringing new winter festival to Seattle waterfront

Seafair will host its inaugural Winter by the Water festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, along the Seattle waterfront.

The one-day event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes a waterfront passport adventure, vendor marketplace, family activities and a concert at Pier 66.

Organizers describe the event as an opportunity to revisit the city’s newly redeveloped waterfront during the winter season.

"Winter in Seattle doesn’t have to mean hiding away — it means showing up despite the weather."

What is there to do at Winter by the Water?

Activities begin at 11 a.m. with check-in at Pier 62. From noon to 4 p.m., the BECU Vendor Marketplace will be open at Pier 66, featuring food, drinks and local businesses.

1 p.m.: Dope Girl Movement dance performance at Overlook Walk

1:15 p.m.: Umbrella Uprising photo opportunity at Overlook Walk

2–3 p.m.: Champions of Change Pickleball Challenge at Pier 66 with former Seahawks Michael Bennett and Doug Baldwin

4 p.m.: Concert and after-party venue opens at Elliott Hall at Pier 66

5 p.m.: Smokey Brights concert

6:30 p.m.: The Talbott Brothers concert

8 p.m.: Concert and after-party concludes

Organizers say the event will include visits from the Seattle Seafair Pirates and Seafair Clowns, a hydroplane display and indoor spaces for guests to warm up.

The first 100 passport holders will receive a co-branded Seafair and ExplorePNW umbrella.

View of the Seattle Waterfront from the Pike Place Market in Seattle. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Interactive passport experiences

While the event is free and open to the public, attendees can purchase "Festival Passports" to unlock specific activities and tastings at waterfront landmarks.

At Miners Landing, passport holders can take carousel rides or snap photos with a life-sized Sasquatch. Ivar’s Acres of Clams will offer free cups of chowder, while Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream will provide mini flights of seasonal winter flavors.

Other stops include an oyster shucking pop-up at Anthony’s, a beverage tour at Copperworks Distilling, and discounted admission to the Seattle Aquarium for Octopus Week.

Live music and after-party

The festival transitions into a ticketed concert at Elliott Hall at Pier 66 starting at 4 p.m. The lineup features regional favorites Smokey Brights at 5 p.m. and The Talbott Brothers at 6:30 p.m. The event concludes at 8 p.m.

How to attend, ticket prices and info

Organizers emphasize that the event will happen rain or shine. The first 100 passport holders will receive a commemorative Seafair and ExplorePNW umbrella.

General Admission: Free (includes access to vendor hall and photo ops).

Standard Passport: $25 (includes tastings and concert entry).

VIP Passport (21+): $125 (includes wine tastings, boat tours, and reserved concert access).

Kid’s Passport: $15 (includes a stuffed otter and carousel rides).

For those traveling to the waterfront, public elevators are available at the Overlook Walk, Pike Place Market Garage, and along Union, Lenora, and Bell Streets.

More information about Winter by the Water, including tickets and event details, is available through Seafair.

