Reptile Zoo says goodbye to Monroe, WA community following attempts to save business

The Reptile Zoo in Monroe, Washington is finally closing after multiple attempts to save the beloved business. Presidents Day will be the last day of operations.

They will be open for business on Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. before closing their doors one last time at 22715 U.S. 2 in Monroe. While an earlier announcement of closure came in August 2025, they were able to reorganize operations and keep open after their Oct. 18 closure. However, now they will officially be handing over the keys.

What's next:

While this is the end of the Reptile Zoo, the location will operate under new ownership as a more mammal-focused zoo, according to the company's website.

Reptile Zoo (Todd L. via Yelp)

FOX 13 previously covered the zoo's early closure announcement, as they pointed to both legal and financial constraints.

In the meantime, Reptile Zoo continues to look for buyers/adopters on their animal listings page, and equipment and enclosures listings page.

For anyone heading to visit on their last day, the zoo offers free parking.

