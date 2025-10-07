Reptile Zoo in Monroe, WA saved from closure, sets November reopening

The Reptile Zoo appears to have been saved after a recent spike in visitors staved off financial troubles for the Monroe, Washington destination.

After nearly 30 years in operation, the zoo announced back in August that the business was no longer viable, even after trying to change pricing and having to let go of several employees.

What's next:

Now, a statement from Reptile Zoo on their website updated the community with all new plans. They will retain their Oct. 19 closing date. However, the closure will no longer be permanent.

Instead, the zoo will reopen on Nov. 15. The owner says this will allow him to do a deep cleaning and rearrange the exhibiits. They had sold off some assets and equipment going into fall to keep the business running.

When reopened, they will operate under the new schedule of staying open for limited hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays only. Public feedings will continue on Saturdays at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

What changed? The zoo credits an outpouring of support from the community for their ability to stabilize and continue on providing the reptile experiences to schools, children, families and visitors.

"Thank you for understanding. We really appreciate your support!" This is part of a message on the Reptile Zoo homepage.

