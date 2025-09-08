The Reptile Zoo in Monroe, WA updates hours, lowers admissions before closure

The Brief Monroe's Reptile Zoo is closing on October 18 due to financial issues and legal pressures. Before closing, the zoo is offering discounted admissions, more limited hours, and special events. The zoo's assets, including animals, are for sale, with the business priced at $385,000.



The Reptile Zoo in Monroe, a northwest staple, is closing its doors in October. However, the roadside attraction has a few updates before it's gone for good.

Back in August, the zoo announced it will be shutting down on Oct. 18 after three decades in the community. They cited financial struggles, growing pressure from animal rights groups, and a state law prohibiting certain exotic animals as reasons for the closure.

What's New:

On their website, the reptile zoo is now promoting lower admissions, more limited hours and additional public feedings on Saturdays.

The zoo operates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. There are "Close Encounter" showcases with a python on Friday and Saturday, and three reptile feedings Saturday afternoon.

Thursdays will have discounted admissions at $8.95 for adults and $6.95 for children ages 3–17. Ages 2 and under are free.

What's next:

The zoo is also selling off its assets, including animals, equipment and enclosures. The owners are offering to sell the entire business and its assets for $385,000, not including the real estate where the Reptile Zoo is located. If no one makes an all-in purchase by Sept. 15, the zoo will begin accepting deposits to sell off its assets individually.

The website also states the Reptile Man and his daughter will continue to provide educational presentations after the Reptile Zoo closes.

For more information, see the Reptile Zoo's website.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Reptile Zoo and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

