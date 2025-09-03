MoPOP's Nirvana exhibit closing after 14 years in Seattle

The Brief The "Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses" exhibit at MoPOP, showcasing rare artifacts and the band's impact on rock music, will close on September 7 after 14 years. A farewell celebration featuring historical footage and live show videos will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum. Tickets for the exhibit are available on the MoPOP website, with various pricing options and free or reduced admission for eligible individuals.



"Come as you are," one last time to honor the closing of Nirvana's landmark exhibit at Seattle's Museum of Popular Culture this weekend.

After 14 years of grunge spirit, "Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses" will close Sept. 7 to make way for future exhibits that will highlight additional musicians and contributors to the music scenes from the Pacific Northwest. On Saturday, the museum will host a farewell celebration that includes historic footage of the exhibition, their live shows and tour videos. The farewell celebration will begin at 11 a.m. and commence at 4 p.m.

"Nirvana and the legacy of grunge have always been at the heart of MoPOP—and that will never change. More to come on our future music exhibition soon!" — MoPOP Website

What is displayed in the exhibit?

MoPOP is host to the world's most extensive Nirvana exhibit, displaying rare artifacts including smashed guitars, preserved concert posters, Kurt Cobain's sweaters, album covers. Each display case preserves a unique story about the band and its journey in transforming the rock scene. Sweaters that Cobain wore on magazine covers hung on mannequins next to the preserved issue, in front of iconic photos of the band.

Signed guitars hung next to original stage props, albums and amplifiers. One of their most notable props, which is featured on their "In Utero" album cover, stands next to a signed Fender guitar. The In Utero mannequin has white and brown striped wings with exposed internal organs.

What does Nirvana mean to Seattle?

Nirvana dominated the national music scene in late 1991, giving Seattle and the PNW overall, a new reputation. With Nirvana grew the new genre of alternative rock. Before the 1990s and Nirvana, Seattle was primarily known for its industrial image, with the success of companies like Boeing.

Young people felt drawn to the voices of the band members, specifically Cobain, who encapsulated the angst, uncertainty and isolation that directly challenged mainstream 1980s rock and roll

How to attend the exhibit

Tickets for the exhibit can be found on the MoPOP website, with prices ranging from $24 to $39, depending on age, student status or military ID. For individuals who receive food assistance, free or reduced admission is accessible by showing a current EBT or WIC card at the admission desk.

For just $35, low-income families can get a one or two-year membership that includes unlimited admission to general and special exhibits for two named adults and up to five youths.

A limited number of free passes are available to check out through Seattle Public Library and the King County Library System.

MoPOP members can use their digital membership to enjoy a number of annual benefits, including unlimited museum admission to all exhibitions.

