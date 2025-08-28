Seattle Seahawks drop team's 'Rivalries' uniform

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks unveiled their Rivalries uniform for the upcoming season as part of a new program by the NFL and Nike. The uniforms feature iridescent green numbers and helmets on a wolf grey jersey, with special details like a "12s" patch and soundwave designs to honor the team's fans. The Seahawks are scheduled to debut the new uniforms in their Week 16 home game against the Los Angeles Rams.



The Seattle Seahawks unveiled their Rivalries uniform on Thursday, as part of the NFL and Nike's new "Rivalries" program.

They will debut their new uniforms during their Week 16 game at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

The team's uniforms are wolf grey jerseys and pants with iridescent green numbers, and the helmets have the same iridescent green with a metallic chrome finish. There is a 12s patch and 12 pattern within the jersey numbers, to pay tribute to their fans. "12 As One" is on the back of the helmet and soundwave details are on the shoulders and pant legs, symbolizing the crowd noise.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Seattle Seahawks unveiled their new Rivalries uniforms for the 2025 season. (Seattle Seahawks)

"The Rivalries program is about celebrating what makes our team and city unique," said Seahawks managing director of marketing Allison Hoover. "Without question, that's the 12s. This uniform is a tribute to the 12s, the loudest, most passionate fans in sports. When opposing teams come to Lumen Field, they not only face fierce competition on the field, but also the high-decibels of the 12s in the stands."

Fans can buy the new Seahawks Rivalries jerseys starting Sept.10. They will be sold online and at two physical locations: The Pro Shop at Lumen Field at 7 a.m. PT and The Pro Shop at The Landing in Renton at 10 a.m. PT.

What is the Rivalries program?

Earlier this year, the NFL announced the program, which will elevate division rivalry games over the next four NFL seasons across communities and on game days.

Which teams are in the Rivalries program?

The Seahawks, the three other NFC West and the four AFC East teams are the first eight teams to reveal their Rivalries jerseys. The league said each year, two more divisions will drop their uniforms.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Seahawks.

