Travis Decker manhunt: Law enforcement provide update on WA search

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Seattle field office joined Chelan County law enforcement for a press conference in Leavenworth, Washington on Monday amid the ongoing search for triple-murder suspect Travis Decker.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office released a statement Monday afternoon confirming Decker remains a wanted figure as FBI agents initiate a search at Rock Island Campground beginning Monday that will stretch into Tuesday, Aug. 26. However, the search is in difficult terrain.

The FBI hopes to find evidence of Decker's location, or signs that would tell them if he is dead or alive. There are roughly 100 FBI and partner agency personnel on the ground to participate in the grid search operation happening over the next two days.

The search will be conducted during daylight hours, with nighttime personnel on site to secure the scene. There will be electronic and visual documentation of what has been searched so that future legal or law enforcement teams have more comprehensive knowledge of what has been covered and the ability to build a stronger court case if needed, according to the Seattle field office of the FBI.

What they're saying:

"The areas being searched are extremely challenging with steep hillsides, dense brush, minimal cell service, and unpredictable conditions. Over the past three months, investigative teams, led by your Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit, have pursued every lead and searched vast, remote areas in the hope of locating Travis Decker or any evidence that might bring us closer to answers," reads a portion of the statement from CCSO.

"At this time, no conclusive evidence has been found to indicate whether Travis Decker is alive or deceased. We continue to follow every credible lead. While this latest operation may or may not yield new findings, our promise is that we will not stop until we have exhausted every possible avenue to find him and to bring closure to this case," the statement continues, in part.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison speaks at FBI press conference in Leavenworth on Aug. 25, 2025 as dozens of law enforcement agencies work on the ground to examine Rock Island Campground and nearby sites

FBI closes Rock Island Campground

Beginning on Sunday, Aug. 24, federal investigators authorized a closure of an area in Leavenworth including trails and campgrounds near the site where law enforcement found Decker's three young daughters dead in June. The closure is in effect until Wednesday, Aug. 27.

When asked why this site was being targeted specifically, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison says following a thorough initial search, there is still more to gain from returning with more technology and more personnel to gain a deeper understanding of the scene for posterity.

Other law enforcement leaders stressed the importance of conducting due diligence to document as much as possible before evidence erodes.

Olivia Evelyn and Paityn Decker (Top) and Travis Decker and his truck, which was traced to the campground where the girls' bodies were found in June (Bottom)

Why are the authorities searching for Travis Decker?

Decker, 36, is wanted in connection with the deaths of his daughters, whose bodies were found at Rock Island Campground.

While the search has been ongoing for nearly three months, authorities say they have no evidence to suggest if he is "either alive or deceased" and that his whereabouts remain unknown.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office recently released new forensic evidence from the scene, which reportedly linked Decker's DNA to the plastic bags and cable ties found with the victims. The FBI confirmed its involvement in the new closures, which were requested for a temporary investigation from August 24–27.

Who is Whitney Decker?

Dig deeper:

Whitney Decker, the mother to Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia, and ex-wife of Travis Decker, held a memorial service for her three young daughters.

It was her first public appearance following the murders of her children. The Wenatchee service included family traditions, community speakers, and a dress code containing the girls' favorite colors.

How to send in tips about Travis Decker

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Decker's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service or call 911 immediately.

Tips can also be submitted to the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or online.

The Source: Information in this story came from FBI Seattle and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Alaska Airlines to launch flights to London, Reykjavik from Seattle

PSE warns of power shutoffs as WA wildfires surge

Hundreds attend vigil for man shot, killed outside Seattle church

Titan disaster that killed 5 on way to Titanic was ‘preventable,’ Coast Guard says

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes addresses recent gun violence

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.