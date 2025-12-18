Here's how WA residents, businesses can report flood damage

The Brief Western Washington communities are dealing with widespread flood damage after heavy rain caused rivers to crest and levees to fail. Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide emergency and activated aid programs as counties assess damage to determine eligibility for federal assistance. Residents in multiple counties are being asked to report flood impacts, but it’s currently unknown whether the state will qualify for FEMA disaster relief.



Multiple counties, cities and homeowners in western Washington are still grappling with flood damage after torrential rain crested rivers and even broke several levees.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson declared a statewide emergency over the severe weather, and has activated an Individual Assistance program to help those impacted by the flooding. Some counties are still doing damage assessments, asking residents to document flooding impacts to see if the state can apply for federal aid.

Keep reading to see how you can seek assistance if you suffered any flood damage over the past two weeks.

King County

The King County Office of Emergency Management has opened impact surveys for residents and businesses to report flood-related damage online.

The survey responses will inform the county whether it can apply or qualify for disaster assistance from the federal government. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance may be provided if Washington state receives a Presidential Disaster Declaration. More information about flood recovery and resources can be found on King County's website.

King County Solid Waste will accept flood debris free of charge at three of its facilities on weekends. That includes the Bow Lake, Shoreline, and Enumclaw Recycling and Transfer Stations.

Snohomish County

The Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management has launched a flood impact survey, available to those who had their homes, businesses, or farms damaged in the recent flooding. The flood impact survey is available to fill out online or in-person by Dec. 31, and the county could use responses to make the case for recovery resources.

Those who need in-person help with the survey can visit the Everegreen State Fair Park’s Longhouse Building from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19, or the Startup Event Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21.

A flood voucher program is also being offered by Snohomish County Public Works to assist residential households directly impacted by flooding, with disposal available free of charge at facilities.

Pierce County

Pierce County is also asking residents to report storm, flood and landslide damage to determine eligibility for potential state or federal disaster assistance.

The county has a webpage available for damage reporting and recovery information. Weather-related damage can also be reported by phone at 1-866-798-6363, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A voucher program is available to assist residents and businesses with the disposal of flood-related debris. More information can be found on the county's flyer.

Skagit County

While Level 2 "Get Set" evacuations remain in place in the 100-year floodplain, Skagit County is still assessing damages and flooding impacts as river levels continue to decrease.

The county shared out FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program Resources Guide, and has a list of resources available, along with the latest flood information, on the county's website.

Skagit County households affected by recent flooding can dispose of debris for free on Friday, Dec. 19, at the Skagit County Recycling and Transfer Station, located at 14104 Ovenell Road in Mount Vernon.

Whatcom County

Whatcom County residents and businesses that were affected by the recent flooding are being asked to fill out a damage assessment survey. The county is hopeful that with additional documentation, FEMA will approve assistance for Whatcom County residents.

