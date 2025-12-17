Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
18
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:52 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:46 PM PST until THU 12:52 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:09 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:33 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:55 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:06 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:02 AM PST until SAT 2:30 AM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:43 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Pierce County, King County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:02 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:50 AM PST until SUN 12:45 AM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County, Whatcom County, Grays Harbor County, Snohomish County, Lewis County, Skagit County, King County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:04 AM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County

Ventura Foods recalls multiple salad dressings in WA over foreign material concern

By
Published  December 17, 2025 1:03pm PST
Recalls
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • Ventura foods has pulled several salad dressing products after discovering plastic fragments in one of the ingredients.
    • According to the FDA, the recall converts more than 3,000 cases across various brands and types.
    • The affected items were shipped to more than two dozen states, including Washington.

Ventura Foods is recalling several salad dressings after black plastic planting material was discovered in granulated onion used in the products.

Ventura Foods is recalling several salad dressings after black plastic planting material was discovered in granulated onion used in the products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports the California-based company is recalling a total of 3,556 cases.

Close-up view of salad dressing getting poured onto a salad, ca.1970s.  (Photo by Tom Kelley/Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports the California-based company is recalling a total of 3,556 cases. 

Which salad dressings are being recalled in WA?

  • Italian Salad Dressing; 1 gallon; SKU: 7 67367 00518 4
  • Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip; 1 gallon; SKU: 7 34730 53243 1
  • Ventura Caesar Dressing; 2, 000 pounds; SKU: 00 026700 17360 8
  • Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing; 1 gallon; SKU: 0 93901 72607 0
  • Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing; 1 gallon; SKU: 0 93901 78134 5
  • Caesar Dressing (Costco Service Deli); SKU: 0 26700 19376 7
  • Caesar Dressing (Costco Food Court); SKU: 0 26700 19376 7
  • Hidden Valley, Buttermilk Ranch; 1 gallon; SKU: 0 26700 19192 3

Big picture view:

The recall impacts products shipped to multiple states, including Washington, Kentucky, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Virginia, Missouri, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Ohio, North Dakota and Oregon.

FOX News writer Chris Williams contributed to this report.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a U.S. FDA report detailing the recall. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Person dead after driving car onto flooded roadway in Snohomish

Snoqualmie ski resort offering season pass rollover for late year start

'Muddy mess': Pierce County RV park residents continue flood clean-up

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

RecallsConsumerNewsWashington