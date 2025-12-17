Ventura Foods recalls multiple salad dressings in WA over foreign material concern

The Brief Ventura foods has pulled several salad dressing products after discovering plastic fragments in one of the ingredients. According to the FDA, the recall converts more than 3,000 cases across various brands and types. The affected items were shipped to more than two dozen states, including Washington.



Ventura Foods is recalling several salad dressings after black plastic planting material was discovered in granulated onion used in the products.

Close-up view of salad dressing getting poured onto a salad, ca.1970s. (Photo by Tom Kelley/Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports the California-based company is recalling a total of 3,556 cases.

Which salad dressings are being recalled in WA?

Italian Salad Dressing; 1 gallon; SKU: 7 67367 00518 4

Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip; 1 gallon; SKU: 7 34730 53243 1

Ventura Caesar Dressing; 2, 000 pounds; SKU: 00 026700 17360 8

Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing; 1 gallon; SKU: 0 93901 72607 0

Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing; 1 gallon; SKU: 0 93901 78134 5

Caesar Dressing (Costco Service Deli); SKU: 0 26700 19376 7

Caesar Dressing (Costco Food Court); SKU: 0 26700 19376 7

Hidden Valley, Buttermilk Ranch; 1 gallon; SKU: 0 26700 19192 3

Big picture view:

The recall impacts products shipped to multiple states, including Washington, Kentucky, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Virginia, Missouri, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Ohio, North Dakota and Oregon.

FOX News writer Chris Williams contributed to this report.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a U.S. FDA report detailing the recall. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

