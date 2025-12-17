SHINee’s KEY brings ‘KEYLAND: Uncanny Valley’ Tour to a close in Seattle

While the global rise of K-pop happened in the last decade, there are numerous groups who paved the way for that rise long before, groups like GIRLS GENERATION, SISTAR, SUPER JUNIOR, and of course, SHINee.

SHINee, a five-member boy group that debuted in 2008, rocketed into the hearts of fans across the world with their debut track, "REPLAY," a song still considered by many to be one of the best K-pop debut songs.

In a group with such a long and established career, personalities of members grow and change with time, but one of SHINee’s members, KEY, has remained the same, talented, but with a personality that has made him stand out since their debut.

KEY has spent months across Asia, and most recently the U.S., on his "KEYLAND: Uncanny Valley" Tour, and his final stop was right here in Seattle on December 15.

Fans of all ages and demographics who have followed KEY over the last 18 years of his career showed up to The Moore Theater, with light sticks in hand, to welcome him to Seattle for the conclusion of his first U.S. tour.

"When they announced Seattle I was so grateful, and it was unexpected, so I was a little in shock, but I knew that I have to do more than just go," said Belen Zarate, who designed the fan banners for the concert after being a fan since 2009.

Fans from across the PNW and Canada came to see KEY perform songs spanning his solo career, including those songs from his most recent album released in August, "HUNTER."

"When I was first getting into K-pop in 2019, I stumbled across one of KEY’s solo songs and was blown away by the caliber of his music. He is always pushing boundaries with authenticity and heart. I was an instant fan," says Jessa Forsythe-Crane.

KEY’s ability to push artistic boundaries with his solo career is evident through music styles and fashion, and the fanbase who attended his Seattle show dressed in their best outfits that reflect his own style.

"His personality was on full display during the speaking moments, and it was so special to have him banter with the audience and joke with us so much, and he expressed so much thanks and gratitude for the support of his tour. It really felt like hanging out with a friend all night," said fan Jordan Alcantara.

Having such a long career in the quick-moving K-pop space isn’t easy for a lot of veteran artists, as new artists debut, older artists can fall out of the spotlight, but KEY has managed to stay in the spotlight through numerous activities in and out of music, and his fanbase has continued to grow.

"I'm still a new K-pop fan and KEY was my first K-pop concert, as I have SHINee friends who got me hooked. KEY was absolutely amazing, to intimately connect with his audience and keep them captivated as a solo artist is never easy. He not only excelled, he reached an entire range of ages from a 10-year-old to several older males. He is memorable on so many levels and I am grateful it was my first K-pop concert," said new fan Allissa Fein.

While his first tour of the U.S. only included six stops, KEY says he promises to come back to Seattle, and that he hoped to see all the fans who traveled to see him again.

