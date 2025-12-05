Baby DONT Cry’s rapid rise continues as P NATION pushes its first girl group forward

While K-pop has gained global interest in the last decade with the help of names like BTS, BLACKPINK, or TWICE, one name in the industry, PSY, made his debut to the global audience back in 2012 with the hit song, "Gangnam Style."

He has continued to release new hits since, but in 2018 he started his own company called P NATION that has turned out, and housed, some of the industry’s top artists.

One thing he didn’t have, though, was his company’s own girl group, until now.

Baby DONT Cry (Source: P NATION)

Earlier this year, in April, P NATION debuted their first girl group, called Baby DONT Cry.

The four-member group debuted under the direction of PSY, and they tell FOX 13 that they were able to learn a lot from his experience and expertise.

"Our CEO always gave us so much advice to help each of us express ourselves individually. We've always admired how he performs on stage, and he always told us to enjoy every performance and make sure we never regret anything," says leader Yihyun.

The group’s debut track was titled "F Girl," a song that reached over 20 million views on YouTube in just four days, and sits at 28 million views at time of reporting, showing the group’s impact on the industry.

"When we first heard our debut song, it was such a catchy track unlike anything we had heard before, so I immediately liked it. I felt like it was a perfect fit to show our strong and confident side," Yihyun says.

That strong and confident side now continues as the group recently released their first comeback song, "I DONT CARE," a song all about the determination they have to run towards their dreams.

"I want to show our free-spirited and energetic side. I hope this comeback will be something our fans can enjoy together with us," Mia says.

Baby DONT Cry - 'I DONT CARE' MV

The song was released on Nov. 19 and keeps with their debut style of pop, with a hint of rock.

With the member’s ages ranging from 17 to19, their youthful energy and experiences are something that goes into their music as well.

"‘I DONT CARE’ comes from our group's honesty and confident energy. It carries the message that no matter what anyone says, we'll stay true to ourselves. It focuses on freedom and self-expression, and the song really captures that energy well," Beni explains.

The song also has a personal meaning to Japanese member, Kumi.

Speaking on the title of the song she says, "When we sing that part, I feel like I'm cheering myself on, reminding myself that I have to believe in myself, so it gives me strength every time I hear it."

While it has been less than a year since debut, and they just released only their second single, their experience has helped them gain a lot of perspective and even more self-confidence that they may have struggled with prior to debut.

"Before debut, I used to worry a lot about opinions and judgment, but after performing on stage multiple times, I realized the most important thing is how much I'm enjoying it right now. Now, instead of trying to be perfect, I focus on truly feeling and expressing the emotions of the moment," Beni says.

The music video for "I DONT CARE" has gained over 14 million views since its release two weeks ago, a milestone that can be difficult to get to for most newly-debuted group, but they say they have their fans to thank for their success so far, and they also have a lot to show in the future going forward.

"I want to thank Cherries for waiting for us, and please support our first comeback a lot. We will not let you down and let's see each other often and we love you all," Yihyun concludes.

