Renton, WA police arrest man wanted for ramming stolen car into patrol vehicles

The Brief A man was arrested for multiple crimes after chaos unfolded in Renton on Friday. Renton Police are investigating and assessing damage to their official vehicles they allege was caused by the suspect purposefully ramming them. The suspect had to be dragged out of his vehicle after failing to comply, according to RPD.



The search for a suspected car thief, allegedly high on fentanyl, came to a dramatic end in Renton. On Friday, police arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of vehicle theft, DUI, and malicious mischief.

"Any time you get behind the wheel, and you are impaired, you are dangerous," said Meeghan Black, communications manager for the Renton Police Department.

Timeline:

Officers received reports of a stolen car around 8:15 a.m. Friday morning. Police tracked down the stolen car at a parking lot of an apartment complex in Renton’s Windsor Hill neighborhood, near NE 4th Street and Edmonds Ave NE. This was approximately three blocks away from where the vehicle was taken.

Renton police arrest man for ramming patrol vehicles to evade arrest

"As one officer was coming into the parking lot, the suspect vehicle was trying to drive out, saw the officer, and immediately threw it into reverse just as another patrol car came and was able to block him in," said Black.

In an attempt to get away, police said the suspect rammed the stolen car into both patrol vehicles, but officers had him cornered.

What they're saying:

"Every time he tried to move, [officers] pushed him back, pushed him back until the suspect slammed into a tree and knocked it over," said Black. "During the course of all of that, he was revving the engine so hard and spinning the tires that the car caught on fire."

As the smoke billowed, police said the suspect, who had an active warrant, refused to get out of the car. Officers were forced to break the windows to get him into custody. It took several officers to get him to cooperate before placing him in handcuffs.

Renton police engage in arrest attempt of man accused of driving under the influence

"Once they got him into custody, the suspect admitted to using fentanyl. So then, we were able to call aid, get him cleared before he was transported to jail," said Black.

Renton Regional Fire Authority was also on scene to assess the smoky vehicle and render aid to the suspect.

Police credit their "Flock Safety" camera system in helping track down the wanted suspect. Flock is the same system that has recently stirred controversy, as some area law enforcement agencies are suspending the cameras due to privacy concerns and federal access. However, Renton Police Department said the technology was designed to be used in cases just like this.

"In this particular case, we get a report of a vehicle that has been stolen. If we run it through the Flock system, we can find out where that stolen vehicle is and go to it. So, literally, within a matter of minutes, we had been able to identify where the stolen vehicle was. It is a critical tool that enables us to solve the vast majority of our crimes," said Black.

After medical aid, officials said the suspect was booked into the King County Jail.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson announces senior staff team

Is this objectively the best pizza in Western Washington?

WA 'South Hill Rapist' Kevin Coe dies

Arlington, WA ranch owner sentenced for child sex abuse

Federal judge blocks Trump's defunding of Planned Parenthood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.