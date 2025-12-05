King tides expected this weekend in western Washington

The Brief Officials are urging caution along western Washington shorelines this weekend as king tides are expected to bring water levels significantly higher than normal. Forecasts indicate tides could reach up to 16 feet in Shelton and 13 feet in Seattle, with a Coastal Advisory warning of water levels up to 2.5 feet above ground level. The high tides began affecting the immediate coast on Friday and are expected to reach inland areas, including Bellingham and the San Juan Islands, by Saturday morning.



Emergency officials are urging caution along western Washington shorelines this weekend as king tides are expected to bring water levels significantly higher than normal to the region.

What they're saying:

The Washington Emergency Management Division reported that some areas, such as Shelton, could experience tides of up to 16 feet. This measures approximately 1 foot above the normal high tide mark.

In Seattle, Washington Sea Grant forecasts tides reaching between 12 and 13 feet.

The high water levels began affecting coastal areas, such as Westport, on Friday. Officials advised residents and visitors in these areas to exercise caution near the water.

A Coastal Advisory will be in place for parts of Friday and Saturday due to king tides. The region could see tides reach 2–2.5ft above ground level, especially along the coast and the northern interior on Saturday.

The high tides are expected to impact inland locations, including Bellingham, the North Sound and the San Juan Islands, on Saturday morning. Meteorologists forecast the highest water levels for those areas to occur between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson announces senior staff team

Is this objectively the best pizza in Western Washington?

WA 'South Hill Rapist' Kevin Coe dies

Arlington, WA ranch owner sentenced for child sex abuse

Federal judge blocks Trump's defunding of Planned Parenthood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.