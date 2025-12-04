Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Sea-Tac Airport

The Brief Public Health-Seattle & King County officials are warning of potential measles exposure at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after an infected out-of-state traveler passed through the facility on Nov. 11 and Nov. 17. Because the virus can remain airborne for two hours, officials urge anyone present on those dates who is not immune to check the department’s website for specific exposure locations and watch for symptoms through early December. This incident marks the fifth case this year involving a non-resident traveler in King County, in addition to the 12 confirmed cases among Washington residents.



An out-of-state traveler infected with measles passed through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last month, possibly exposing others to the virus, health officials said.

What we know:

Public Health-Seattle & King County officials reported that the person, was at Sea-Tac Airport on Nov. 11 and Nov. 17. The department also said the traveler's vaccination status is unknown and was at the airport before being diagnosed with measles.

Health officials are urging anyone who was at the airport on those dates and is not immune to measles, or is unsure of their vaccination status, to check the department’s website for specific locations of potential exposure.

The posted exposure windows include the time the traveler was present plus two hours. The measles virus can remain airborne for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area, and the disease can be spread before a rash appears.

Timeline:

The following are likely exposure windows:

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 11, 2025, the most likely time for symptoms is Nov. 18 through Dec. 2.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 17, the likely time for symptoms is Nov. 24 through Dec. 8.

This marks the fifth case this year involving a traveler passing through King County who is not a Washington resident.

Twelve other measles cases have been confirmed among Washington residents this year.

